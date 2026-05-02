Arizona struggles offensively dropping 2nd game of series at Utah

Eight Utah batters had hits and Hailey Maestretti pitched a complete game as the Utes beat Arizona 5-1 to even their three-game series. Arizona won the opening game of the series 6-1 on Friday night. Maestretti was three outs away from earning a shutout.

A Danika Wilson single scored Shonty Passi in the bottom of the first inning to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Arizona struggled as Maestretti retired the first seven Wildcats in order. Jenna Sniffer ended the perfect game and no-hitter with a one out single in the top of the third inning.

Maestretti got the next two outs to return Arizona in the top of the third. Utah scored twice in the bottom third. Kennedy Proctor hit a home run with one out to extend the Utah lead to 2-0. Three consecutive singles culminated by Cian Noli driving home Payton Crank to put Utah ahead 3-0.

Arizona had no serious scoring threats for most of the game. Wilson hit a two-run HR in the bottom of the sixth to grand slam proof the Utah lead at 5-0. Wilson finished with two hits in four at-bats, one run scored and three runs batted in.

Utah balanced offense

Four Utes had multiple hits, led by Proctor with three. Sydney Stewart ended the Maestretti shutout with a leadoff HR in the seventh inning. Maestretti allowed five hits with the one run, one walk and one strikeout. Five different Arizona batters had one hit each.

Rylie Holder pitched the first 2.1 innings for Arizona, allowing nine hits, three runs, three earned, with no walks and one strikeout. Janae Berry pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Arizona and Utah play the final game of the series on Sunday at 11:00 Mountain Standard Time.