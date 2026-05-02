Arizona takes opening game of series at Utah behind Jalen Adams gem

Jalen Adams shutout Utah for 6.2 innings before a bases-loaded walk gave Utah their only run as Arizona won 6-1 in the series opener on Friday. The Wildcats scored two runs in the first inning, another pair in the second and one each in the fourth and fifth to earn the victory.

A Sydney Stewart single that scored Regan Shockey gave Arizona a 1-0 lead. A Tele Jennings sacrifice fly scored Serenti Trice for the second Arizona run in the first. Shockey scored on a wild pitch and Trice came home for the second time on a Jennings sacrifice fly to put Arizona ahead 4-0 after three innings.

Grace Jennings tripled in the top of the fifth and came home on a throwing error to put Arizona ahead 5-0. Shockey scored on another Utah throwing error as Jennings reached on a fielder's choice for the sixth and final Arizona run. Two of the six Arizona runs were unearned as Utah committed five errors.

Adams finished with a complete game, allowing the one run on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. The first two batters of the game reached base for Utah as the Utes had first and third with one out. Adams retired the next three batters and Arizona got out of the inning.

Starting the weekend with a dub! pic.twitter.com/7Ds90d81VV — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 2, 2026

Utah threatened again in the fourth inning with runners on first and third and one out. Adams was able to retire the next two hitters as the Utes stranded two. Adams was on the verge of a shutout. After a leadoff single in the seventh inning, Adams retired the next two hitters.

A single and consecutive walks issued by Adams scored Hailee White as Utah avoided the shutout. Leadoff hitter Mia Gomez was the only Ute with two hits. Shockey, Trice and Stewart each had two hits at the top of the Arizona order. Game two of the series is on Saturday at 11 AM Mountain Standard Time.