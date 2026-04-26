Arizona sweeps Houston with 3 consecutive run-rule victories

Arizona run-ruled Big XII last-place Houston in all three games this weekend to sweep the series. Unless they host a regional, Sunday was the final home game of the season for Arizona. Utah hosts Arizona in the final three regular-season games from Friday through next Sunday.

After Houston scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Arizona answered with five each in the first, second and third innings for its most dominant win of the weekend. Arizona hit X home runs with Grace Jenkins going deep twice. Jenkins finished with X hits, X runs scored and X runs batted in on Sunday.

Jenae Berry allowed a two-run HR in the top of the second for the only Houston runs on Sunday. Rylie Holder pitched three innings, allowing two hits and two walks. Sarah Wright pitched the final inning, allowing three hits and two runs with one strikeout to close the game.

Arizona scored two in the first inning, three in the second and four in the fourth, while allowing only a one run to Houston in the third to win 9-1 in the series opener on Friday. Sydney Stewart hit two HRs, drove in five runs and scored three to lead Arizona on Friday.

Jalen Adams pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing the one run on a Makenna Mitchell HR with six hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Addison Duke and Tayler Biehl also hit HRs for Arizona in the series-opening win.

Arizona won the series and put itself in position for the sweep with two runs in the first inning and three in the third and fourth to beat Houston 8-0 in game two. The Wildcats played small ball on Saturday with four runs scoring on ground outs, two on singles and one on an error.

Regan Shockey had three hits, Grace Jennings drove in three runs and Biehl had two RBIs in the Saturday victory. Holder pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts to improve to 10 wins and four losses.