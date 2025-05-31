Arizona survived without a hit versus Cal Poly and advanced to the winners bracket tomorrow in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona overcame two hits with timely hits by Tommy Splaine and Easton Breyfogle at the bottom of the batting order to advance 3-2 over Cal Poly in the Eugene Regional on Friday afternoon. Arizona will play the winner of regional host Oregon and Utah Valley on Saturday in the winners bracket.

Splaine drove in Andrew Cain with a triple and Breyfogle followed with a three-run home run in the second inning to put Arizona ahead 3-2. The next 14 Arizona batters after the Breyfogle HR were retired until a one-out walk in the seventh inning by Garen Caulfield. That was followed by a Cain walk before a Splaine double play.

Arizona starting pitcher Owen Kramkowski and Griffin Naess for Cal Poly were locked in a pitchers' duel, with each going seven innings. Kramkowski allowed one run on eight hits, with one walk, two hit batters and seven strikeouts while stranding nine Cal Poly base runners.

Naess allowed the three runs on two hits with three walks, two hit batters and five strikeouts. After the second inning, Naess was perfect until allowing the two seventh-inning walks. Jaccob Torres retired Arizona in order in the eighth inning to put Cal Poly in position to attempt a rally in the ninth.

Dylan Kordic had an RBI single in the sixth inning and Cam Hoiland hit a HR in the eighth to cut the Cal Poly deficit to 3-2. Tony Pluta allowed a Dante Vachini leadoff single in the ninth inning for Cal Poly from the ninth spot in the order. Pluta struck out Zach Daudet and got Ryan Fenn to ground into a game-ending double play.

Arizona won after the replay confirmed the call on the field. Garrett Hicks allowed the Hoiland HR in the eighth but got two strikeouts and kept Arizona ahead. Arizona plays at 6 PM MST on Saturday against the winner of regional host Oregon and Utah Valley, who play on Friday night.