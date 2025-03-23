Arizona post players have big task versus Oregon center Nathan Bittle

Arizona starting forward Tobe Awaka and backup Henri Veesaar will be keys for the Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night in Seattle against Oregon center Nathan Bittle. Bittle was third-team All-Big 10 in 2024-25, named to the conference's All-Defensive team and a former McDonald's All-American.

Bittle is 7'0 and 215 pounds. Awaka will have a big advantage in physicality at 6'8 and 250 pounds but will give up four inches to Bittle. Veesaar provides length at 7-0 and should match up evenly in physicality at 200 pounds. Bittle played in only one of the three Oregon games versus Arizona in 2024-25.

In an 87-78 Arizona win in Eugene in January, Bittle played 12 minutes with four points and three rebounds. Bittle played in only five games during the 2023-24 season due to a wrist injury and an unspecified illness. Throughout his collegiate career, Bittle has improved each season.

Bittle is averaging career highs by leading Oregon with 14.1 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 51.0 percent from from the field, 33.3 percent on three-point attempts and 82.4 percent from the free throw line. Guard Jackson Shelstad gives Oregon a good inside-out tandem with Bittle.

Solid performance for @Nathanbittle33 in #MarchMadness debut. In @OregonMBB win over @LibertyFlames he had:

14 pts (5/9;1/3;1/1)

10 reb (3 off)

1 ast

1 blk

22 min

Nice fundamentals in the low post with a good touch from mid-range and the arc.

🎥 @SynergySST #scouting #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/tFNiyAKoQm — Federico Magnifico (@FedeMagnifico94) March 22, 2025

Bittle had 14 points on 6-12 from the field, 1-3 on three-point attempts with 10 rebounds one assist and one steal in 22 minutes as Oregon won its first-round game 81-52 over Liberty on Friday night. Shelstad scored 17 points on 7-11 from the floor and made 3-4 three-point attempts with four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Arizona had a complete team performance in their win over Akron in its 93-65 win in the first round on Friday night. Arizona outrebounded Akron 53-22 with Awaka and Trey Townsend each having eight. Seven Arizona players finished with at least five rebounds versus Akron.

Townsend let the Arizona frontcourt players with 16 points, Veesaar had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists and Awaka scored four. Forward Carter Bryant who had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks is a wildcard at 6'8 and 225 pounds and will likely help on Bittle.

Forward Kwame Evans Jr. comes off the Oregon bench at 6'9 and 200 pounds. Evans Jr. has averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in the last seven games. Bittle could be a decisive player in the outcome tomorrow. If Arizona can limit Bittle and control rebounding they will have an excellent chance to advance to the Sweet 16.