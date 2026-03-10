Arizona potential Big XII Tournament opponent got clearer on Tuesday

Cincinnati beat Utah 73-66 in the first round of the Big XII Tournament on Tuesday to advance to the second round, where they will play Central Florida on Wednesday. Arizona will play the winner between Central Florida and Cincinnati in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Arizona beat Cincinnati 77-51 on January 21. After a 33-27 lead at halftime, Arizona pulled away with a 44-24 advantage in the second half to beat Cincinnati. Cincinnati will enter the game against Central Florida with seven wins in its last nine games, including the victory over Utah.

Central Florida beat Cincinnati 73-72 in January and the Bearcats beat the Knights 92-72 in February. Central Florida is the eighth seed and Cincinnati is ninth in the Big XII Tournament. Utah finished last in the regular season Big XII standings and was the 16th seed.

Central Florida and Cincinnati will provide Arizona with different challenges. Central Florida was fifth during the regular season, averaging 78.1 points per game in Big XII games. The Bearcats finished 14th in Big XII games, allowing 81.4 PPG.

Preparing for two different opponents

Pace is another component to watch for when Central Florida plays Cincinnati and with the winner against Arizona. Arizona is 45th nationally, averaging 73.6 possessions per game, UCF is 81st at 72.7 and Cincinnati is 167th at 70.9. Dictating tempo will be a key component in the outcomes of those games.

Pace is another component to watch for when Central Florida plays Cincinnati and with the winner against Arizona. Arizona is 45th nationally, averaging 73.6 possessions per game, UCF is 81st at 72.7 and Cincinnati is 167th at 70.9. Dictating tempo will be a key component in the outcomes of those games.

Arizona will be a prohibitive favorite no matter who wins between Central Florida and Cincinnati. Central Florida had the benefit of playing Arizona at home during the regular season, while Cincinnati was on the road against the Wildcats. As long as Arizona stays focused they should easily win their quarterfinal.