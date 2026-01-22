Arizona gets big game closing run to put Cincinnati away

After leading by six at halftime, Arizona gradually pulled away in the second half for a 77-51 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Arizona outscored Cincinnati 48-14 in points in the paint, utilizing the formula that normally makes them successful.

Arizona led 15-6 before Cincinnati went on a 14-1 run to take a 20-16 lead. Arizona closed the first half by outscoring Cincinnati 17-7 to lead 33-27 at halftime. Cincinnati stayed within 10 for most of the second half before Arizona closed the game on a 25-7 run.

A key point in the run is when Cincinnati 6'11 forward Baba Miller was called for a flagrant foul. Motiejus Krivas made two free throws to put Arizona ahead 60-46. Arizona kept possession and Jaden Bradley made another pair from the line to extend the lead to 62-46.

Krivas led four Arizona players in double figures with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Arizona frontline of Ivan Kharchenkov, Krivas and Koa Peat combined for 44 points and 17 rebounds. Arizona outrebounded Cincinnati 46-33. Arizona overcame shooting 42.9 percent from the field and three of 13 on three-point attempts.

Halftime adjustments

Miller bothered Arizona with eight points on 3-6 from the field and three rebounds in the first half. Miller finished with 14 points and eight rebounds on five out of 13 from the field. Shon Abaev was the only other Bearcat in double figures with 13 points. Abaev scored four points in the second half.

Brayden Burries had a double-double for Arizona with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Karchenkov scored 14 and Peat finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Jaden Bradley scored eight points with five rebounds and four assists.

Bradley made two of his 10 field goal attempts and Burries was three of 11 from the field. Everyone else for Arizona made 22 out of 42 shots from the field. Arizona held Cincinnati to 30.4 percent from the field and four of 21 on three-point attempts.

Arizona hosts West Virginia on Saturday at noon on CBS Sports. The Wildcats will be seeking their 20th consecutive win to begin the season. Arizona will play at BYU on Monday in its biggest game to this point of the season. BYU is 16-2 and hosts Utah on Saturday.