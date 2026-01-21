Former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa expected to play against Wildcats on Wednesday

The Big XII lists former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa as probable for the game with Cincinnati. Kriisa transferred to Cincinnati this season after spending 2024-25 with Kentucky. Arizona signed Kriisa in the 2020 class. Kriisa spent his first three seasons with Arizona before playing in 2023-24 for West Virginia.

In 2025-26, Kriisa is averaging 7.3 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Cincinnati. Kriisa averaged 9.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG and 4.7 APG in three seasons for Arizona. Kriisa has played in 14 games and started 12 for Cincinnati in 2025-26.

A shoulder injury caused Kriisa to miss the previous four games. Cincinnati won two and lost two without Kriisa. The Bearcats have won their last two games after losing their first three to begin Big XII play. Kriisa is fifth on Cincinnati averaging 24.4 minutes per game.

Kriisa's transfer allowed Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to add Jaden Bradley as a transfer from Alabama during the 2023 portal cycle. Bradley is pushing to be an All-American in 2025-26. Bradley and Kriisa should be one of the matchups to watch for Cincinnati at Arizona on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati - F Jalen Haynes (lower body) is out & G Kerr Kriisa (shoulder) is probable today versus Arizona. — freeplays (@freeplays) January 21, 2026

Kriisa was polarizing

Kriisa was a polarizing player during his three seasons with Arizona. Opposing fans did not like Kriisa because of his trash talk. Arizona fans were upset with Kriisa for his shot selection, with the majority of his attempts being three-point field goals and his propensity for turnovers.

Kriisa averaged 2.3 turnovers in his three seasons with Arizona. In six collegiate seasons, Kriisa is averaging 4.7 APG to 2.8 TPG. Kriisa averaged 8.2 field goal attempts per game and 6.6 three-point attempts. This season, Kriisa is averaging 6.7 FGA and 6.2 three-point FGAs per game.

The Arizona staff knows Kriisa. Expect Bradley to pressure Kriisa, knowing that there is not much of a threat for him to drive. The crowd reaction for Kriiisa is something to monitor early. Arizona was 61-11 in the two full seasons Kriisa was the starting point guard.