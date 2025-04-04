Arizona projected 2025-26 roster with transfer portal losses and incoming players

Jaden Bradley will be the leader for Arizona in 2025-26 as the roster currently looks a week after Duke eliminated the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Final. Arizona lost center Emmanuel Stephen. guards K.J. Lewis and Conrad Martinez and forward Henri Veesaar to the transfer portal.

Guard Bryce James and forward Koa Peat are committed to Arizona in the 2025 class and forward Dwayne Aristode signed with the Wildcats in November. Arizona is trending for five-star guard Brayden Burries, who participated with Peat in the McDonald's All-American Game earlier this week.

Arizona contacted San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley IV. At 6'6 and 180 pounds, Riley has length most teams are looking for on the perimeter. Riley averaged 9.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor, 32.2 percent on three-point attempts and 73.5 percent from the free throw line.

Forward Tobe Awaka and guard Anthony Dell'Orso are projected to return with Bradley as returning starters for Arizona in 2025-26. With Veesaar entering the transfer portal, Motiejus Krivas projects to be the starting center for Arizona in 2025-26, with Awaka sliding over from the post to power forward.

Brayden Burries impressed several NBA teams in the McDonald's scrimmages and his playmaking continues to grow



With freshman forward Carter Bryant projected to be selected in the top half of the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, it seems unlikely he will return. If Bryant returns for Arizona in 2025-26, he would significantly improve the projections and be a sure starter.

Peat is the most likely to benefit if Bryant leaves for the NBA Draft. Burries is a critical recruit for Tommy Lloyd. The 2025 Arizona class is currently 16th in the 247Sports 2025 composite rankings. A commitment from Burries would push the Arizona class into the top five in the rankings. The 2025 Arizona class is their best under Lloyd.

The departures of Burries, Lewis, Stephen and Veesaar leave holes on the Arizona roster. Caleb Love and Trey Townsend are also players Arizona has to replace after completing their eligibility. Love is the most important and difficult to replace. Love carried Arizona versus Oregon and Duke in the NCAA Tournament with 64 points combined.

Caleb Love praises Tommy Lloyd for the culture he has built at Arizona.





Lewis is a lock down defender and physical guard who provided Arizona with a spark off the bench. Veesaar is athletic big with exceptional length and the ability to stretch the floor with an occasional three-point shot. Martinez and Stephen received minimal playing time for Arizona.

The decision by Burries should impact what Lloyd and Arizona do in the transfer portal. If Burries commits to Arizona as projected by On3, the Wildcats might need only one transfer guard. Finding a scorer to replace Love should be the priority for Arizona in the transfer portal.

With Veesaar transferring Arizona has to add more depth on the front line. Lloyd played primarily an eight-man rotation in 2024-25 with Martinez earning minutes as needed. The next few weeks are critical for Arizona as Lloyd continues to buidl the roster for the 2025-26 season.