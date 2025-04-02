Finding a scorer in the transfer portal should be Arizona's top off-season priority

Caleb Love scored 20.8 percent of the Arizona points during the entire season and 27.4 percent in the NCAA Tournament. There is no clear scorer for Arizona entering the 2025-26 season. In addition to Love, starting forward Trey Townsend also completed his eligibility in the season-ending loss to Duke last week.

Since the season ended, Arizona lost guard K.J. Lewis, forward Henri Veesaar and center Emmanuel Stephen to the transfer portal. Lewis and Veesaar were key players in the 2024-25 Arizona rotation, but not ones who could take a game over offensively. Stephen played in eight games this season,

Freshman forward Carter Bryant has the skill set to take over a game, but it would be surprising if he returns next season. The Bleacher Report and NBA.Com Mock Draft currently project Bryant 15th overall to the Orlando Magic. Bryant's 2025 NBA Draft stock has risen throughout the season.

Love finished the 2024-25 season with 14 games over 20 points and two over 30. Jaden Bradley finished second on Arizona, averaging 12.1 PPG last season and projects to return for a third season with the Wildcats and the second as the Wildcats' starting point guard in 2025-26.

The Arizona roster will evolve throughout the spring. Forward Tobe Awaka and guard Anthony Dell'Orso join Bradley as returning starters in 2025-26. Bradley should improve his scoring with Love moving, but he is not the type of player who can take over a game. Bradley scored over 20 points twice during the 2024-25 season.

Former San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley is the only player that Arizona has reportedly contacted through the transfer portal. Expect Arizona to be busy in the portal. Arizona needs a scorer to replace Love and depth at guard and on the front line with Lewis and Veesaar and in the transfer portal.