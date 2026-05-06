Arizona projected for consecutive bowl games for 1st time since 2015

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan will attempt to lead the Wildcats to consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2015. Jedd Fisch and Kevin Sumlin, who preceded Brennan, were unable to lead Arizona to consecutive bowl games during their tenure.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports projects Arizona will play in the Independence Bowl against Army. Arizona last played in consecutive bowl games when it won 45-37 over New Mexico in the 2015 New Mexico Bowl. Boise State beat Arizona 38-30 in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.

Arizona lost 24-19 to SMU in the 2025 Holiday Bowl and 38-35 to Purdue in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl and defeated Oklahoma 38-24 in the 2023 Alamo Bowl in the postseason games for the Wildcats since earning their consecutive berths.

Army finished with seven wins and six losses overall and with four victories and four losses in the American in 2025. Army defeated Connecticut 41-16 in the 2025 Fenway Bowl. The Scarlet Knights have played in consecutive bowl games. Army beat Louisiana Tech 27-6 in the 2024 Independence Bowl.

Arizona and Army's shared history

Arizona and Army share former head coach Jim Young with Purdue, but have never played each other in football. Young led Arizona to 31 wins, 13 losses overall and 20 victories and eight losses in the Western Athletic Conference from 1973 through 1976.

Arizona is 51st, returning 44 percent of its 2025 snaps and Army is 17th with 73 percent of its returning snaps. As a service academy, Arizona is usually an experienced and well-disciplined team that has dominant rushing offenses using the triple option.

Army was fourth nationally in 2025, behind Navy, Utah and Air Force, averaging 254.92 rushing yards per game. Arizona will be led by quarterback Noah Fifita in 2025. Fifita is returning for his fourth season as the Arizona starting QB.