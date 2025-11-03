Arizona Quarterback Noah Fifita Big XII Offensive Player of the Week

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita continued his redemptive season by earning his second Big XII Player of the Week in 2025 on Monday. Fifita led Arizona to a 52-17 win over Colorado on Saturday. Fifita earned his Big XII Player of the Week despite only one pass attempt in the second half.

Playing just two drives into the second half, Fifita completed 11 passes in 18 attempts for 213 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Fifita led a big-play Arizona offense with three of his four touchdowns going for 34, 57 and 60 yards.

For the second consecutive game, Fifita and Tre Spivey connected on a long TD on the third play of the first drive. After a 70-yard TD to Spivey on the third play against Houston, the same tandem connected for a 57-yard score against Colorado. This time, Arizona never looked back.

Fifita added a 12-yard TD pass to Kris Hutson, 60 yards to Gio Richardson and 34 yards to Javin Whatley. Arizona led 17-0 less than eight minutes into the game. Fifita completed seven of his first nine pass attempts against Colorado, with three going for TDs.

"Quarterbacking Arizona to a big day on offense in its 52-17 victory at Colorado, Fifita threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns on just 19 pass attempts. Two of his four touchdown passes were completions of 57 yards and 60 yards as he did not throw an interception for the second straight game. Fifita became the sixth FBS quarterback this season to throw four touchdowns in three different games." Big XII Press Release

Arizona scored seven TDs and kicked a field goal in 10 drives with Fifita in the game. After Fifita exited the game, Arizona did not score in six drives. Fifita has a streak of 57 consecutive pass attempts without an interception that dates back to the BYU game.

Fifita is tied for sixth nationally with 21 TD passes in 2025. After the game against Colorado, Fifita now has 65 career TD passes. Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama are the Co-Leaders in Arizona history with 67 career TD passes.

With four regular-season games remaining, plus potentially a bowl game. Fifita is 1,214 passing yards behind Tuitama for second in Arizona history. Foles is the all-time leading passer in Arizona history with 10,011 passing yards.