Arizona ranked in the 2026 way too early College Football Top 25

Led by the return of quarterback Noah Fifita, Arizona is 25th in the On3 2026 Way Too Early College Football Top 25. Fifita is returning for his fourth season as the Arizona starting quarterback. Arizona is the fifth-highest-ranked Big XII team in the On3 Way Too Early Top 25.

Facing a season where he could have been on the hot seat, Brent Brennan led Arizona to a 9-4 2025 season after finishing 4-8 in 2024. Fifita should set the Arizona career records for pass attempts, completions and passing yards in 2026 after reaching the program touchdown record in 2025.

Other than running backs coach Alonzo Carter, who left to become the head coach at Sacramento State, the Arizona staff appears to be returning intact. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales led a remarkable turnaround and was a Broyles Award semifinalist.

Arizona returns the right side of its offensive line with guard Alexander Doost and tackle Tristan Bounds. The Wildcats have added depth with three OL through the Transfer Portal. Returnees and transfers will compete for the three open starting OL positions in 2026.

NEW: On3 2026 Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25👀



Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/Eel5VBAUlk pic.twitter.com/U2YlWB1Lfg — On3 (@On3) January 19, 2026

"25. Arizona

In Year 2 under Brent Brennan, the Wildcats saw a five-game improvement as they finished 9-4. Starting quarterback Noah Fifita is back and will be one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big 12 in 2026. The Wildcats will need to replace production at wide receiver and running back, but Brennan has shown he’s on the right track at Arizona." Pete Nakos, On3

Replacing the production at RB and WR

Arizona loses leading rusher Ishmail Mahdi, but returns Kedrick Reescano who led the Wildcats with nine rushing touchdowns in 2025, Quincy Craig and Wesley Yarbrough, who add depth. Productive Marshall RB Antwan Roberts reunites with Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Chris Hunter and Tre Spivey return for Arizona after productive seasons at WR in 2025. Spivey led Arizona with seven TD receptions in 2025. Hunter and Spivey both project for much bigger roles in 2026. Rodney Gallagher III, DJ Jordan and Jordan Ross are promising WR transfers for Arizona in 2026.

The secondary has also been a point of emphasis for Arizona through the Transfer Portal. Arizona added four CBs and three safeties as transfers to the 2026 roster. The Wildcats finished seventh nationally, allowing 165.3 passing yards per game and was second with 23 interceptions.