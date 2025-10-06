Arizona Receives An Early Kickoff Time For October 18 Game at Houston

Arizona will kick off at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time on October 18 on FS1 at Houston, as announced by the Big XII on Saturday. The game at Houston will be the earliest kickoff for Arizona in 2025. The previous earliest kickoff time for Arizona was at noon against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

FS1 televising the Arizona game at Houston is the seventh different channel or network to broadcast an Arizona game in 2025. Arizona and Houston both have four wins and one loss overall and one win and one loss in the Big XII and are tied for eighth in the conference.

Arizona hosts BYU at 5 PM MST on Saturday on ESPN2. Houston is at Oklahoma State on Saturday with a 9 AM kickoff on TNT. Arizona has two wins and three losses all-time in its series against Houston. The Wildcats had a 27-3 home win over the Cougars in 2024.

The game at Houston is the first of two consecutive road games for Arizona spread over three weeks. Arizona has a bye before playing at Colorado on November 1. Arizona returns home to host Kansas on November 8. That will mark four weeks between home games for Arizona.

Kickoff times are not set for Arizona games against Colorado, Kansas, Cincinnati and Baylor. Arizona will kick off at 7 PM MST on November 28 at Arizona State onFox. Arizona State and Cincinnati are 2-0 in the Big XII and Baylor and Kansas have 2-1 records.

The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona to win at Houston and Colorado and lose the other four remaining 2025 games. Arizona needs to win two of its last seven games to reach six wins and become bowl eligible. Multiple sites project Arizona to earn a bowl berth at the end of the regular season.