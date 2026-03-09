Arizona remains 2nd and gains points both final regular season national polls

Arizona is ranked second in the final regular season Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released on Monday. Duke is first in both polls. Arizona and Duke remained the only two teams to receive first places votes in both polls.

Arizona received 1439 points and four first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Duke had 1,519 points and 56 first-place votes. Michigan was third with 1,434 points as the Blue Devils, Wildcats and Wolverines continue to dominate the top of the polls. Arizona received more points than it did last week.

Arizona received 737 points and three first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Duke had 772 points and 28 first-place votes and Michigan remained third with 721 points. Florida moved up to fourth in both polls after Connecticut lost at Marquette on Saturday.

The Gators received 1,337 points in the AP Top 25 and 677 in the USA Today Coaches poll. Houston, Connecticut, Iowa State, Michigan State and Illinois are fifth through ninth in both polls. Virginia is 10th in the AP Top 25 and Nebraska rounds out the USA Today Coaches poll top 10.

Arizona 2025-25 opponents currently ranked

In addition to Houston and Iowa State, other ranked Big XII teams are 14th-ranked Kansas and 16th-ranked Texas Tech. BYU is 26th in the AP Top 25 and tied for 32nd in the USA Today Coaches poll. UCLA is 33rd in the AP Top 25 and tied for 33rd in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Big 10 currently has the most ranked teams in the AP Top 25 with six. The Big XII and the SEC are second with five ranked teams. With three of the top six teams in the AP Top 25 and five of the top 16, the Big XII is arguably the best at the top of the national rankings.