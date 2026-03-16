Arizona remains 2nd in final regular season AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll

Arizona finished second in the final regular season Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released on Monday. The top five teams in the national polls are the same as the top five in the official one through 68 NCAA Tournament seed list.

Duke is first in the AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll and the NCAA Tournament seed list. Michigan is third, Florida fourth and Houston fifth. Iowa State is sixth in both national polls and the seventh overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Connecticut is the overall NCAA Tournament seed and seventh in both polls.

The polls vary after Connecticut at seven. Duke received 1,418 points and 50 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and 770 points and 26 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona received 1,372 points and seven first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and 744 points and five first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The NCAA Tournament West Region has second-seeded Purdue eighth in the AP Top 25 and 13th in the coaches poll. West Region third-seeded Gonzaga is 12th in the AP Top 25 and 10th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Arkansas, the fourth seed in the West, is 14th in the AP Top 25 and 15th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

NEW AP POLL!



1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. Florida

5. Houston

6. Iowa State

7. UConn

8. Purdue

9. Virginia

10. St. John's

11. Michigan State

12. Gonzaga

13. Illinois

14. Arkansas

15. Nebraska

16. Vanderbilt

17. Kansas

18. Alabama

19. Wisconsin

20. Texas Tech

21. UNC

22.… — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2026

More ranked teams in West Region

West Region fifth-seeded Wisconsin is ranked 19th in the AP Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Seventh-seeded Miami, 25th in the AP Top 25 and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches poll, is the final ranked team in the West Region. Sixth-see BYU is 27th in the AP Top 25 and 29th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Arizona opens NCAA Tournament play against Long Island in the first round on Friday at 10:35 AM Mountain Standard Time. The winner between Arizona and Long Island plays Utah State or Villanova in the second round on Sunday with the game time to be determined at the end of the first round.