Arizona remains strong in metrics ahead of likely precipitous fall in rankings

Arizona remains in the top three in four of the five biggest metrics after its loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Expect Arizona to fall five to six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll when they are released on Monday.

Arizona is third in Bart Torvik, Evan Miya, KenPom and the NCAA Net Ratings after the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and fourth in the ESPN Basketball Power Index. Some combination of those metrics are used to select and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament by the selection committee.

Arizona was first for nine consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25 and the unanimous number one team for the last four. Arizona could drop as far as seventh with one loss, Michigan second and two-loss Houston, Iowa State, Connecticut and Nebraska ranked third through seventh in the AP Top 25.

Gary Parrish dropped Arizona to fourth from second after the loss to Texas Tech in his CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 posted on Sunday morning. Parrish updates his rankings every day. The rankings from Parrish could be an indication of where the rankings could be on Monday.

"I honestly think JT Toppin asserted himself into the National Player of the Year conversation"@RobDauster on Texas Tech's STATEMENT win at No. 1 Arizona 👀



🎥: https://t.co/cjJLtIIb7N pic.twitter.com/N6zcD53YMJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 15, 2026

Arizona's NCAA Tournament resume

Arizona remains high in the NCAA NetRatings by ranking second, with Michigan earning nine quadrant one wins. The Wildcats have two quad one losses and are undefeated against the other three quadrants with six wins against quad two, two versus quad three and a half dozen involving teams in quad four.

Arizona has the 27th toughest schedule in KenPom. The Bart Torvik rankings place Arizona third in the power rankings, with a chance to defeat an average Division I team and fourth in Wins Above Bubble. Arizona dropped two spots in the ESPN BPI after losing to Texas Tech.

Remaining in the top four in the metrics is important for Arizona to stay in position to earn a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. Being in the top four in the metrics does not guarantee Arizona a number one regional seed, but it will be a major factor considered by the committee.