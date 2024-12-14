Arizona renews rivarly with UCLA in Phoenix on Saturday: Odds, Series History and TV
For the first time since 1977, Arizona will play UCLA in a non-conference game on Saturday with the Footprint Center in Phoenix hosting the Bruins and Wildcats. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Mick Cronin of UCLA committed to keeping the rivalry between Arizona and UCLA alive when both schools left the Pac-12.
Arizona and UCLA will play at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2025 and in a to be determined arena in Los Angeles in 2027. The Bruins and Wildcats are not scheduled to play during the 2026-27 season. UCLA enters the game on Saturday as the ranked team in the polls with an 8-1 start.
The Bruins are 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 21st in the USA Today Coaches Polls. UCLA is 15th in the NCAA Net Ratings. Arizona is 45th in the NCAA Net Ratings. An Arizona win over UCLA would give the Wildcats an important quad-one non-conference victory.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA averaging 13.3 points per game and 5.9 rebounds. Eric Dailey and Sebastian Mack are the only other Bruins averaging in double figures. Arizona wants to play fast. The Wildcats are 15th nationally averaging 76.6 possessions per game. UCLA is 274th averaging 68.9 possessions per game.
Arizona versus UCLA Fanduel odds
Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite over UCLA per Fanduel. Taking UCLA and the points is minus 115. Laying the points and taking Arizona is minus 105. UCLA is plus 130 on the money line and Arizona is minus 156. The over/under is 147.5. The over is minus 115 and the under is minus 105.
Arizona versus UCLA series history
UCLA leads the all-time series versus Arizona 63-50. UCLA has an 11-2 advantage versus Arizona in non-conference games. After winning its first Pac-10 game versus UCLA, Arizona lost its next 10. UCLA won 22 of the first 25 games versus Arizona. The Wildcats have won three in a row and six of the last seven versus the Bruins.
Arizona versus UCLA TV information
Arizona versus UCLA has a 1 PM Mountain Time tipoff. Roxy Bernstein is calling play-by-play and former St. John's and New Mexico head coach Fran Franscilla is the analyst.