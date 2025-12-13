Arizona returns to Birmingham for 1st time since National Championship run

Arizona is returning to Birmingham, Alabama and Legacy Arena, previously known as the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center, for the first time since the 1997 NCAA Tournament. Arizona defeated Kansas and Providence in the 1997 South Regional to advance to the Final Four.

In the 1997 South Regional Semifinals in Birmingham, Arizona upset the regional top seed, number one-ranked 34-1 Kansas, 85-82 in a win that sent shock waves through college basketball. Arizona nearly lost a double-digit second half lead, but hung on as Kansas missed three three-point attempts on its final possession.

Freshman Mike Bibby led Arizona with 21 points and five assists. Michael Dickerson scored 20, Miles Simon had 17 and A.J. Bramlett had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kansas was led by future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Paul Pierce with 27 points. Arizona avenged its 1996 NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas.

Fourth-seed Arizona played 10th-seeded Providence in the 1197 South Regional Final in Birmingham with a Final Four berth at stake. Arizona did lose a double-digit lead to Providence as the Friars forced overtime. Arizona hung on to beat Providence 96-92 in overtime and advance to the Final Four.

Simon scored a career high 30 points, which he matched two games later as Arizona beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime in the National Championship game. Simon also had six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block to earn the South Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Six Wildcats scored in double figures against Providence. All five Providence starters scored in double figures as the Friars did not receive any scoring from their bench. Bibby had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, Bennett Davidson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Bramlett scored 12, Jason Terry 11 and Dickerson 10.

The game on Saturday versus Alabama in Birmingham was 10 years before some of the current Arizona players were born. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said he was in college in 1997. Arizona is playing in Alabama for the first time since it lost 76-73 to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2018.