Arizona's Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat earn Big XII weekly honors

Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley and power forward Koa Peat were named to the Big 12 Starting Five for week three on Monday. Peat also earned his second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this season after Arizona won 71-67 at Connecticut on Wednesday.

Peat scored 16 points, making seven of 14 shots from the field and two of four from the free throw line with 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks against UConn. The double-double was the first of Peat's career. Peat helped Arizona to a 43-23 rebounding advantage and outscored UConn 42-24 in points in the paint.

Per the Big XII, Peat became the fifth freshman from a Division I program in the last 25 years to score 15-plus points, have 12 or more rebounds and at least two blocks against a team ranked in the top five. Peat is averaging 16.2 points per game on 53.7 percent from the field, 71.9 percent from the free throw line and 6.6 rebounds.

Bradley led all scorers with 21 points against Connecticut, making six of his 13 shots from the field, one of two on three-point attempts and eight of nine from the free throw line with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. NCAA.Com named Bradley its National Player of the Week.

Jamichael Stillwell, of Central Florida, Tamin Lipsey, from Iowa State and P.J. Haggerty, from Kansas State, were the other three players named to the week three Big 12 Starting Five. Haggerty averaged 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists last week.

Lipsey scored 21 points in an Iowa State win over Stonehill and Stillwell recorded double-doubles against Oakland and Pittsburgh. Arizona hosts Denver on Monday night and Norfolk State on Saturday in its only games this week. Arizona plays Central Florida, Iowa State and Kansas State once each during the 2025-26 season.