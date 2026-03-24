Arizona's updated Final Four odds give fans much hope for NCAA Tournament success

Arizona remains one of the top three favorites with Duke and Michigan to continue advancing through the 2026 NCAA Tournament via the updated FanDuel Sportsbook odds on Monday. The Wildcats are second or third in the odds, depending on the round, through the rest of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Michigan is the favorite to reach the Elite Eight at -610 via FanDuel, Arizona is second at -350, followed by Purdue at -315 and Duke at -300. Arizona plays Arkansas and Purdue plays Texas on Thursday. Duke plays St. John's and Michigan plays Alabama on Friday.

Michigan is the favorite to reach the Final Four at -170. The other teams in the Midwest Region in Chicago are Iowa State and Tennessee. Arizona is second at -130 and Duke is third at -120. Connecticut and Michigan State are the other teams in the East Region, opposite of Duke and St. John's.

Michigan is the favorite to earn a National Championship Game berth at +150. Duke is second to make the National Championship Game at +170 and Arizona is third at +210. Arizona and Michigan are on the same half of the bracket and Duke would play the South winner.

If you were to use your bonus bet on a team to win the National Championship 🏆



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National Championship Odds

Michigan is the favorite to win the National Championship at +280. Arizona is second at +400 and Duke is third at +410. With Florida eliminated by Iowa in the second round on Sunday, there is a huge dropoff in the odds to win the National Championship after Duke to Connecticut at +2500.

Arizona is holding steady as a 7.5-point favorite over Arkansas. Taking the points and Arizona is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Arkansas is +280 on the money line and Arizona is -360. ESPN Analytics projects Arizona with a 76.6 percent chance to beat Arizona. Arizona and Arkansas tip off at 6:45 PM Mountain Standard Time/Pacific Daylight Time.