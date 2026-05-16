Arizona season ends in familiar fashion at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-3 lead over Arizona and win 7-5 in the final game of the season for the Wildcats. Arizona was unable to hold the 3-1 lead they had after three innings. The first three pitchers for Arizona on Saturday allowed runs.

Oklahoma State scored first on an Aiden Meola single to score Brock Thompson in the bottom of the first inning. Arizona answered quickly with a T.J. Adams single to score Mathis Meurant and tie the game at one run each. The Wildcats took the lead in their next at-bat.

A Maddox Mihalakis sacrifice fly to score Andrew Cain put Arizona ahead 2-1 in the top of the third inning. Dom Rodriguez added the second sacrifice fly of the inning to extend the Arizona lead to 3-1. Colin Brueggemann hit a home run for the second consecutive game to lead off the fourth and cut the Arizona lead to 3-2.

Three batters later, Remo Indomenico hit a two-run HR to give Oklahoma State ahead to stay, 4-3. Oklahoma State was not finished scoring in the fourth inning. Meola hit a three-run HR to extend the Oklahoma State lead to 7-3.

Comeback attempt

Rodriguez hit a two-run HR in the top of the fifth to get Arizona within 7-5 in what turned out to be the final runs of the game. After a rocky first five innings, Oklahoma State starting pitcher Stormy Rhodes retired his final seven batters. Rhodes pitched 7.0 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Mihalakis singled to lead off the eighth inning and got to third with two outs. Meurant struck out to end the inning. Adams singled with one out in the ninth inning, but Arizona was unable to bring him home. Arizona finished with 10 hits on Saturday and left six runners on base.

Arizona finished with one of its worst seasons in program history. The Wildcats won 19 games and lost 34 overall, with nine wins and 21 losses in the Big XII. Arizona finished 13th out of 14 teams in the Big XII. The top 12 teams earn Big XII Tournament berths. The 2026 Big XII Tournament is in Surprise.