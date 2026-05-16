Arizona sufferers season defining run-rule loss at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second and five in the fourth to earn a 13-1 eight-inning win over Arizona on Friday night. A win by Texas Tech and the loss by Arizona eliminated the Wildcats from contention for a Big XII Tournament berth.

Arizona entered the penultimate day of the regular season tied with Texas Tech for 12th place in the Big XII. Twelve Big XII teams earn berths in the conference tournament, which will be held in Surprise in 2026. Texas Tech won the season series with Arizona to earn the tiebreaker.

Alex Conover hit a leadoff home run for Oklahoma State to give the Cowboys the early 1-0 lead. Colin Brueggemann hit a three-run HR later in the first inning to extend the Oklahoma State lead to 4-0 and the Cowboys added its fifth run in the first inning on an error.

Arizona scored its only run in the second inning on a Carson McEntire HR. Ethan Lund dominated Arizona in the seven-inning complete game, allowing the one run on two hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts. Lund only had to face 25 Arizona batters.

Arizona officially has been eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats’ season will end Saturday. https://t.co/XsLCzuKsd0 — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) May 16, 2026

Kollin Richie hit a HR in the bottom of the second to extend the Oklahoma State lead to 6-1. A Brueggemann single made it 7-1 and Oklahoma State earned a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-1. The Cowboys had their knockout punch with the five-run fourth inning.

Brueggemann added his third hit and fifth run batted in with a single in the fourth to extend the Oklahoma State lead to 9-1. After Arizona forced an Oklahoma State double play, Garrett Shull hit a solo HR to make it 10-1 Cowboys.

A Brock Thompson RBI single and an Aiden Meola two-run single to make it 13-1, Oklahoma State gave the Cowboys a two-run cushion to earn the run rule win. Arizona starter Owen Kramkowski allowed eight runs, seven earned, in 1.1 innings and reliever Maclain Roberts gave up four in 2.1 innings.

Arizona will conclude its season on Saturday at 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time. Oklahoma State is currently tied for fifth in the Big XII. The top four teams in the regular season standings earn byes in the Big XII that begins on Tuesday at Surprise Stadium, the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.