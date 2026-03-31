Arizona set a program record with its 36th win and rallied from its largest halftime deficit in an NCAA Tournament game in a 79-64 win over Purdue on Saturday in the West Regional Final. The Wildcats advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2001 with the win over the Boilermakers.

Arizona has 36 wins and two losses in 2025-26, entering its epic Final Four National Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday. The 36 wins surpassed the 1987-88 Arizona Final Four team that finished with 35 wins and three losses. That was the first Final Four appearance in Arizona history. Arizona also played in the 1994, 1997 and 2001 Final Fours.

After beating number 14/15 Arkansas in the West Regional Semifinal and eight/13 Purdue in the Final, Arizona now has 14 wins over ranked teams this season. That is the most wins over ranked teams in one year, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The 30-win season is the ninth in Arizona history and first since 2015 when they had 34 victories. Arizona won 33 games during the 2021-22 and 2013-14 seasons, 32 in 2016-17 and 30 in the 1997-98, 2004-05 and 2010-11 seasons.

Arizona overcomes its biggest halftime deficit ever to win an NCAA Tournament game and is headed to Final Four for first time since 2001 https://t.co/gnDHX66rZR — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 29, 2026

Arizona makes history against Purdue

Arizona trailed Purdue 38-31 at halftime in the West Regional Final on Saturday. Entering the game with Purdue, Arizona had two wins and 14 losses all-time when losing by five or more points at halftime in an NCAA Tournament game, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Arizona previously had a 93-77 win over Duke in the 2011 West Regional Semifinal after trailing 44-38 at halftime. The Wildcats needed a three-point shot at the buzzer to get within 44-38 at halftime in 2011. South Florida led Arizona 32-27 in the first round of the 1990 NCAA Tournament before winning 79-67.