Arizona sets program consecutive wins record tying it to 1997 Wildcats

Arizona won its 22nd consecutive game, at Arizona State on Saturday, to tie the program record winning streak and set the Big XII and school standard for a season. The 22nd consecutive win passed the 2013-14 Arizona team for the program record and tied 1996-97 Kansas for the Big XII standard.

Arizona also tied the program record for consecutive wins that was previously set from 1914 through 1917. Missouri ended the Kansas run with an 86-84 double-overtime win after the Jayhawks started with 22 consecutive wins to begin the 1996-97 season.

Kansas won its next 12 games, which included a Big XII Tournament title, advancing to the 1997 NCAA Tournament South Regional Semifinal in Birmingham, Alabama. Arizona ended the Kansas run with an 85-82 upset on its way to the only National Championship in program history.

The 22 consecutive wins for Arizona to start the 2025-26 season have been more impressive than the 21 victories the Wildcats had at the outset in 2013-14. A 72-66 win over number six Duke in the 2013 Preseason NIT Championship Game was the only one for Arizona over a ranked team during that 2013-14 streak.

Arizona has six wins over ranked teams and nine NCAA Net Ratings quadrant one victories this season. The win over Duke in 2013-14 was the only one Arizona had over a ranked team until they beat number 13 San Diego State in the West Regional Semifinals.

February gauntlet

Arizona plays at Kansas on February 9 and hosts the Jayhawks on February 28 in Tucson. Arizona and Kansas split games last season. Kansas won the regular-season game over Arizona at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Arizona defeated Kansas less than a week later in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals.

Including Kansas, Miami has a difficult four-game stretch in February. After hosting Oklahoma State on February 7, Arizona is at Kansas on February 9, hosts Texas Tech on February 14 and BYU on February 18 before playing what could be the Big XII game of the 2025-26 season at Houston on February 21.

Arizona has six games remaining against ranked teams in the 2025-26 regular season. Getting through those six games undefeated is the biggest challenge for Arizona in a season full of them. Arizona should be favored in all of the games with the exception of the one at Houston.