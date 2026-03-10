Arizona slight favorite over Houston in Big XII Tournament odds

Arizona is +105 to win the Big XII Tournament in the updated FanDuel Sportsbook odds on Tuesday afternoon. Houston is the second favorite at +220. Iowa State is the third favorite to win the Big XII Tournament at +750, followed by Kansas at +850 with a significant dropoff after the Jayhawks.

Texas Tech is the fifth favorite at +1600 with another big dropoff to BYU, Cincinnati and TCU at +6500. After Cincinnati, there is a third plummeting in the odds with Central Florida and West Virginia at +25000. Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas State and Oklahoma State are at +30000 to win the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona State eliminated Baylor 83-79 in the first game of the Big XII Tournament on Tuesday. Cincinnati eliminated Utah with a 73-66 win in the first round of the Big XII Tournament and advanced to play Central Florida in the second round on Wednesday.

The winner of Central Florida and Cincinnati plays Arizona in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. Arizona comfortably beat Cincinnati at home, but had a tight win at Central Florida with both games played in January.

Arizona swept potential quarterfinal opponents

Arizona won 77-51 versus Cincinnati on January 21. Arizona survived a difficult game at Central Florida with an 84-77 victory on January 17. Central Florida has been one of the surprise teams in the Big XII with a 20-10 overall record and 9-9 in the conference.

Arizona averages 84.1 points per game to lead the Big XII and is fifth in the conference, allowing 70.3 PPG. The Wildcats are the only team that finished the regular season in the top five in the Big XII in points scored and points allowed solely in conference games.

Central Florida finished the regular season fifth in Big XII conference games, averaging 78.1 PPG and 14th, allowing 81.4. Cincinnati is at the opposite end of the spectrum, ranking fourth in Big XII games alllowing 69.3 PPG and 14th, averaging 71.7 PPG.