Arizona starting point guard Jada Williams entering transfer portal

Jada Williams who started 58 out of the 63 games she played in two seasons for Arizona posted to her Instagram and X accounts that she has decided to enter her name into the transfer portal and continue her journey at different school. Williams was a five-star signee with Arizona in the 2023 class after decommitting from UCLA.

Williams averaged 11.0 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 turnovers and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.2 percent from the field, 27.9 on three-point attempts and 85.2 percent from the free throw line in her two seasons with Arizona. Expect Williams to be one of the most sought-after transfers.

Williams is highly followed on social media with 617,000 followers on Instagram and 492.2 on TikTok. Arizona finished the season 19-14, had their four-year streak of making and winning a game in the NCAA Tournament end and lost twice to Northern Arizona including a defeat in the WBIT to end the season.

The 2024-25 season for Arizona was frequently touted for the Wildcats having a young roster that was building for the future. Center Isis Beh was the only senior in the 2024-25 rotation for Arizona. In the last few seasons under Adia Barnes Arizona has continually lost highly recruited players to the transfer portal.

Madison Connor has averaged 16.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.4 APG and 1.1 SPG in two seasons at TCU and Kailyn Gilbert 9.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 1.6 APG in one year with LSU as former Wildcats who transferred. Williams joins them as the latest high profile Arizona player to enter the transfer portal.

Arizona has multiple players who have transferred into the program over the past few years including Beh. This is a critical off-season for Barnes and Arizona with the program regressing each year since losing in the 2021 National Championship game. The support for Barnes has been slowly waning.