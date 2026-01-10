Arizona strengthens its secondary by adding a pair of transfer defensive backs

As first reported by Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, Arizona has added former Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hertzog Jr. Hertzog provides Arizona adds experience and production with Hertzog. Former Northern Colorado safety Cam Chapa also committed to Arizona on Saturday.

Hartzog suffered a groin/adductor (core muscle) injury that led to season-ending surgery. In three full seasons at Nebraska, plus the two games in 2025, Hartzog Jr. had 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 21.0 passes defended. Hartzog Jr. should compete to be a starting safety for Arizona in 2026.

The 247Sports rankings have Hartzog Jr. as the 415th transfer and 33rd safety in the 2025 portal. Hartzog Jr. was the 1083rd prospect, 99th cornerback and 27th player in Mississippi out of Prentiss and Jefferson Davis High School per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

CHartzog Jr. has been honored often during his collegiate career. Hartzog was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten in 2024 and the 2022-23 Nebraska Male Freshman Athlete of the Year. At 5'9 and 185, Hartzog Jr. is on the smaller size for a DB, but has been consistently productive.

Chapa is moving up a level after being named a Football Championship Subdivision Freshman All-American at Northern Colorado in 2024 and first-team All-Big Sky and a second-team FCS All-American in 2025. In two seasons at Northern Colorado, Chapa was extremely productive.

Chapa had 171 tackles, eight interceptions, 4.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Northern Colorado lists Chapa at 6'1. In both seasons at Northern Colorado, Chapa produced over 80 tackles, four interceptions and four passes defended.

Arizona has now added three transfer DBs to its 2026 roster. Former Wyoming cornerback Tyrese Boss committed to Arizona on Wednesday. Arizona needed to add depth to its secondary after losing five key contributors from the 2025 roster.