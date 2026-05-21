Arizona sufferers big 2027 roster loss with catcher Emma Kavanagh transferring

Arizona reserve catcher Emma Kavanagh announced her intent to enter the Transfer Portal with a post to X on Thursday. Kavanagh is the only catcher with eligibility remaining on the 2026 Arizona roster. All-American catcher Sydney Stewart completed her eligibility when Arizona was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Kavanagh hit .273 with six home runs and 27 runs batted in with a .427 on-base percentage and a .527 slugging percentage. As a freshman in 2025, Kavanagh played in 28 games with 12 starts, seven as the designated player and five at catcher.

Kavanagh played in 40 games as a sophomore in 2026 with five HRs, 19 RBIs, a .292 batting average, a .427 on-base percentage and .595 slugging percentage. With Stewart completing her eligibility, Kavanagh was the projected starting catcher for Arizona in 2027.

Arizona did not sign a catcher in the 2026 class. With Kavanagh announcing her intention to enter the Transfer Portal, Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe will have to add two of her own catchers to the 2027 roster. The Transfer Portal for softball opens officially on June 8 through 23.

Thank you Tucson ❤️



I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me during my time here - my teammates, coaches, staff, and fans.



Position: C

847-340-1809

Emmagkavanagh@icloud.com @ILChillGold — Emma kavanagh (@emmakavanagh_18) May 21, 2026

Projecting 2027 roster

Stewart is one of six seniors listed on the 2026 Arizona roster. There will almost certainly be more Arizona players to enter the Transfer Portal. Arizona signed two infielders, two outfielders and a pitcher in the 2026 class.

Freshman Kez Lucas primarily played first base for Arizona in 2026, but was a shortstop, third baseman and catcher in high school, according to her recruiting profile. Lucas hit .248 with five HRs and 19 RBIs as a freshman in 2026.

Centerfielder Regan Shockey and second baseman Serenti Trice return for Arizona at the top of the lineup. Arizona loses pitcher Jalen Adams from its 2026 roster. Sophomores Janae Berry and freshman Rylie Holder remain on the Arizona roster, but will be worth watching to see if they intend to return in 2027.