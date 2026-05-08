Arizona suffers heartbreaking loss to Arizona State in Big XII Tournament opener

Arizona was unable to generate enough offense in a 2-1 loss to Arizona State in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Brooklyn Ulrich hit a leadoff home run in the top of the seventh inning to provide the eventual game-winning hit for Arizona State.

Kenzie Brown improved to 14 wins and six losses in a complete game, allowing one run on seven hits with a walk, a hit batter and seven strikeouts for Arizona State. Jalen Adams fell to 20 wins and nine losses for Arizona as she also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts.

Arizona State took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Yazzi Avila singled to score former Arizona player Emily Schepp. The Wildcats tied the game in the fourth inning with their only run of the game on a Grace Jenkins HR.

Both teams had multiple chances to score more runs. Arizona State left seven runners on base and Arizona had eight runners stranded on Thursday night. Arizona and Arizona State went in order in the first inning before the Sun Devils broke the ice in the second.

Final | ASU 2, Arizona 1 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 8, 2026

The Wildcats had three innings, leaving multiple base runners. Arizona could have tied the game or taken the lead in the second, but left two base runners on to end the inning despite not getting a hit. A Regan Shockey but single ended Brown's no-hitter with one out in the third.

After Serenti Trice reached on an error, Brown struck out Sydney Stewart and Tele Jennings to end the inning as Arizona left two on for the second consecutive frame. Arizona had its best threat in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jenna Sniffen led off the seventh with a fly ball to the wall in center field. Singles by Kez Lucas and Shockey bracketed an Addison Duke walk to load the bases with one out. Serenti Trice struck out and lined out to right field to end the game. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2.