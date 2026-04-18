Arizona takes control early earning run rule win at Oklahoma State

Arizona scored four in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third to take a 9-0 lead on its way to a 9-1 run-rule win at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Arizona won after losing 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday. The Wildcats scored the nine runs without a home run.

Arizona opened the scoring with a Serenti Trice single and advanced to third after an Oklahoma State throwing error that scored Regan Shockey from first base. Tele Jennings hit a sacrifice fly to score Trice, extending the Arizona lead to 2-0.

Tayler Biehl doubled and advanced to third on another Oklahoma State throwing error that scored Sydney Stewart later in the first inning. Grace Jenkins singled, scoring Biehl to give Arizona a 4-0 lead. Jalen Adams retired Oklahoma State in order in the bottom of the first inning.

Arizona extended its lead with a double by Shockey to score Molli Daley. A Stewart single scored Shockey and she came around on a double by Biehl as Arizona led 7-0 after an inning and a half. Oklahoma State rallied with two outs, putting two runners on base, but Berry got out of the inning.

EVENED THE SERIES 😼



Arizona run-rules the second game against Oklahoma State in five innings! pic.twitter.com/xkjBg23hhy — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 18, 2026

Arizona set up the run-rule win when Shockey singled to score Addison Duke in the top of the third. Trice singled to score Shockey and give Arizona a one-run cushion to win by run-rule. That proved important when Oklahoma State scored via an Audrey Schneidmiller single, scoring Rosie Davis in the bottom of the fourth.

Berry retired Oklahoma State in order in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the run-rule win and tie the series at one game each. Arizona plays the last of the three-game series at Oklahoma State on Sunday with first pitch on ESPN+ at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time.