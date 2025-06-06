Arizona top 6 for 3-star 2026 QB Femi Babalola with June 30th commitment

Three-star quarterback Femi Babalola has Arizona in his top six ahead of a June 30 commitment announcement. Babalola is the 984th prospect, 64th QB and 29th in Tennessee out of Brentwood, Ravenswood in the 2026 class in the 247Sports composite rankings. The 2026 class is critical for Arizona at QB.

Arizona starting QB Noah Fifita will have the option to return for his redshirt senior season in 2026. Signing a QB to develop and eventually replace Fifita is critical in the 2026 class. Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the other five programs in the top six for Babalola.

No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Babalola and On3 has all of the programs pursuing him with below a 10 percent chance for a commitment. At 6'3 and 205 pounds, Babalola has ideal size for a QB. Babalola is a well-rounded athlete who also plays basketball and runs track.

Babalola has completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,798 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 91.7 passer rating, with 102 carries for 313 yards and three scores in the past two seasons per Max Preps.

Arizona has 2025 signees Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo as QBs on the roster with eligibility beyond the 2026 season. Four-star Oklahoma commit Jaden O'Neal is also being strongly recruited by Arizona. O'Neal is trained by former Arizona QB Ortege Jenkins.

Arizona currently has the 67th-ranked 2026 class nationally and is 14th in the Big XII. Only Colorado and Utah are behind Arizona. A potential commitment from Babalola would move the 2026 Arizona class to 61st nationally.

The 2026 class is critical for the future of the Arizona football program. Arizona signed the 50th-ranked 2025 class in the first full recruiting cycle under Brent Brennan. Arizona will have to develop at a high rate or starting bringing in higher ranked class