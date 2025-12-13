Arizona versus Alabama: Point spread and over/under 2025-26 history

Arizona opened as a 1.5-point favorite over Alabama in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Alabama is +122 and laying the points with Arizona is +100. Arizona is -118 on the money line and Alabama is -102. The over/under on Saturday for Alabama versus Arizona is 177.5.

Arizona heads to Birmingham 5-3 against the spread in 2025-26. The Wildcats are 3-3 as a favorite in 2025-26. Arizona is 2-0 as a favorite against Power Conference opponents. Arizona is 2-0 against the spread on neutral courts this season with straight wins and covers against Florida and UCLA.

Alabama is 4-4 against the spread in 2025-26. The Crimson Tide are 1-1 as an underdog in 2025-26. Alabama beat Illinois straight up as an underdog and Gonzaga covered in a win over the Crimson Tide. Alabama has covered in three of its four neutral site games in 2025-25.

Four of the eight Arizona games have gone under in 2025-26. The game against Florida in the season opener was under, the next four Arizona games went under and the game versus Auburn went over. The 177.5 over/under is the most for an Arizona game this season. Arizona versus Florida had an over/under of 163.5.

Four out of the nine Alabama games have gone under in 2025-26. The first four Alabama games went under, the next four were over and their last game against Texas San Antonio was under. The 179.5 point over/under is the third-highest for an Alabama game this season.

What to expect from Arizona and Alabama

Arizona is 28th nationally, averaging 88.5 points per game and 61st, allowing 67.1. Alabama is sixth nationally, averaging 95.1 PPG and 304th, allowing 79.2. Alabama is 14th, averaging 78.7 possessions per game and Arizona is 98th with 74.1.

For one of the rare times this season, Arizona will likely prefer a slower pace. Alabama wants an ultra-high scoring game where they can get out in transition and get open three-point attempts. The season opener against Florida was the only Arizona game to exceed 180 points, while two Alabama games have topped that number this season.