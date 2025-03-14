Arizona versus Kansas Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal line moving late

After opening as a 1.5-point favorite over Kansas late on Wednesday night. Arizona moved up to a 2.5-point favorite on Thursday afternoon per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The odds on the point spread, money line and over/under have all also moved since the early line was released late on Wednesday night.

Laying the points with Arizona moved to -102 or taking the number and Kansas is -120. Arizona moved from -125 to -154 on the money line. Kansas opened at +104 and is now +128 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona versus Kansas increased from an opening at 150.5 and is now 151.5.

Part of the line movement could be Kansas barely surviving in a 98-94 overtime win over Central Florida in the second round on Wednesday night. Kansas was favored by 10.5 points and the over/under was 155.5. The 35.5 points that eclipsed the over was the second-highest in a Kansas game in 2024-25.

Arizona and Kansas 2024-25 point spread history

Arizona is 16-15 versus the point spread in 2024-25 and Kansas is 15-16 against the number this season. The Wildcats are 11-10 versus Big 12 opponents in 2024-25 and Kansas is 9-12. Both teams have 7-8 away records against the spread. Arizona is 1-4 versus the spread in its last five games and Kansas is 3-2.

Kansas won 83-76 over Arizona on Saturday as a four-point favorite. Arizona is 13-11 as a favorite this season. Kansas is 0-5 as an underdog this season. Arizona is 6-5 in games away from home as a favorite and has covered as a neutral or road when favored in five of its last six games. Kansas is 0-4 as a neutral or road underdog.

Arizona and Kansas 2024-25 over/under history.

Arizona has had 17 games go over and 14 under this season Twelve Arizona games have exceeded the over versus Big 12 opponents and nine have gone under against teams in the conference. Kansas has had 11 games go over and 21 under in 2024-25. Eight of Arizona's 15 games away from home have gone over while only four of 15 for Kansas have.