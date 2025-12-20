Arizona versus San Diego State: Point spread and over/under 2025-26 history

The opening line of Arizona as a 14.5-point favorite over San Diego State has dropped to 13.5 early on Saturday morning per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The money line has also shifted significantly. Arizona is -1200 and San Diego State is +720 on the money line. The over/under dropped from 156.5 to 153.5.

Arizona has covered against the point spread six times in 2025-26, not covered three times and has one push. San Diego State has covered the point spread four times and not covered five times this season. This is the ninth time Arizona is favored in a game in 2025-26.

San Diego State is an underdog for the fourth time in 2025-26. Arizona is 4-3-1 against the spread as a favorite during the 2025-26 season. San Diego State has covered once in three games as an underdog in 2025-26.

The 13.5 points is the fourth most Arizona has been favored by in 2025-26. The 13.5 points San Diego is getting are the most this season. San Diego State was a 5.5-point underdog in a 94-54 loss to Michigan as the most points they received this season prior to Saturday against Arizona.

Arizona and San Diego State 2025-26 Over/Under History

Five Arizona games have gone over and five under during the 2025-26 season. San Diego State has had five games go over and four under in 2025-26. The 153.5 point over/under is tied for the fourth lowest in an Arizona game in 2025-26.

The 153.5 point over/under is the highest for a San Diego State game in 2025-26. Michigan and San Diego State had an over/under of 149.5 as the previous high in an Aztecs game in 2025-26. Four of the last five Arizona and San Diego State games have gone over in 2025-26.

Arizona is 17th nationally, averaging 90.0 points per game and 54th, allowing 67.4. San Diego State is 102nd nationally, averaging 81.8 PPG and 216t,h allowing 74.4. Expect San Diego State to try and control the pace of the game against Arizona.