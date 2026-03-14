Arizona vs. Houston Big XII Tournament: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

The Big XII Tournament Championship game will be contested by Arizona and Houston for the second consecutive season. Arizona ended a three-game losing streak to Houston with a 73-66 road win on February 21. Houston has won all three neutral-site games against Arizona.

Arizona is favored by 1.5-points over Houston via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Houston is -115. Laying the points with Arizona is -105. Houston is +104 on the money line and Arizona is -125. The over/under for Arizona and Houston is 138.5. Betting the over is -105 and taking the under is -115.

Houston is 16-17 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Arizona is 18-14-1. The Cougars are 10-10 versus Big XII opponents in 2025-26 against the point spread and Arizona is 11-9-0. Houston is 3-5 against the point spread at neutral sites in 2025-26 and Arizona is 5-1.

Arizona was a 6.5-point underdog in its win at Houston last month. Houston was a 2.5 point underdog in a 70-67 loss at Iowa State in the only game this season that the Cougars were not favored in 2025-26. Arizona is 14-14-1 as a favorite during the 2025-26 season.

Arizona and Houston 2025-26 Over/Under history

Houston has had 13 games go under and 20 over in 2025-26. Arizona has had 16 games go over and 17 under this season. Ten Houston 2025-26 games have been below the 138.5 over/under for the Big XII Championship game. Saturday is the lowest over/under for a 2025-26 Arizona game.

The over/under for the Arizona win at Houston last month was 141.5. Houston averages 77.2 points per game and is second nationally, allowing 62.4. Arizona is 13th nationally, averaging 86.4 PPG and allows 68.6. Tempo will be important for the Big XII Title Game. Arizona averages 73.3 possessions per game and Houston 67.2.