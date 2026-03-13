Arizona vs. Iowa St Big XII Tournament: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

Arizona is favored by 3.5 points for its Big XII Tournament semifinal on Friday against Iowa State in Kansas City, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Iowa State is -104. Laying the points with Arizona is -118. Iowa State is +142 on the money line and Arizona is -172. The over/under is 143.5.

The numbers for Arizona against Iowa State on the point spread and money line have shifted slightly from the opening on Thursday. Arizona beat Iowa State 73-57 in Tucson on March 2 as a 6.5-point favorite. That was only the second time Iowa State was an underdog during the 2025-26 season.

Iowa State is 19-13-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Arizona is 18-13-1. Arizona is 11-8 against the point spread versus Big XII opponents and Iowa State is 12-8. Iowa State is 5-1 against the point spread in neutral site games in 2025-26 and Arizona is 5-0.

Arizona is 14-13-1 against the point spread as a favorite and Iowa State is 1-1 as an underdog during the 2025-26 season. Arizona is 9-3 against ranked teams versus the point spread and Iowa State is 4-4. The Wildcats are second in both national polls and Iowa State is seventh.

Arizona and Iowa State O/U 2025-26 history

Iowa State has had 14 games go under and 19 over during the 2025-26 season and Arizona has had 15 games go over and 17 under. The over/under for the Iowa State at Arizona game on March 7 was 149.5. Five of the last seven Iowa State games have gone under and six of the last eight for Arizona have been below the total.

Arizona averages 86.5 points per game and allows 68.3. Iowa State averages 81.8 PPG and allows 64.6. Arizona stifled Iowa State in its win earlier this month. Iowa State shot 29.2 percent from the field and made seven out of 30 three-points attempts. The Wildcats held the Cyclones' three leading scorers to 10-40 from the field.