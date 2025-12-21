Arizona wakes up late in first half and puts SDSU away in final 20 minutes



Arizona needed an 8-0 run to close the first half and outscored San Diego State 40-18 in the second half to defeat the Aztecs 68-45 on Saturday night in Phoenix. Anthony Dell'Orso led the comeback, finishing with 10 points and three three-point shots.

Arizona trailed 27-20 before scoring eight consecutive points to close the first half. The Wildcats shot 25 percent from the field and made one of 10 three-point attempts in the first half. Arizona shot 39.4 percent in the second half and made five of its 15 three-point attempts.

Arizona's defense kept them in the game throughout. San Diego State shot 26.3 percent from the field and made one out of 14 three-point attempts. Arizona continued to dominate on the boards with a 52-28 advantage and had 20 offensive rebounds to 10 for San Diego State.

The tandem of Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas might be the best pair of rebounders nationally. Awaka finished with 15 rebounds and Krivas had 13. Awaka also scored nine and Krivas contributed three points as Arizona earned its 11th consecutive win to start the season.



Arizona had exceptional balance with six players scoring between nine and 11 points and five reaching double figures. The 45 points scored by San Diego State are the fewest Arizona has allowed during the 2025-26 season. Reese Dixon-Waters led San Diego State with eight points.

Saturday night was the best defensive performance this season for Arizona by nearly every measure. The 45 points, 15 made field goal attempts, one made three-point shot and 14 attempts from beyond the arc were all season lows against Arizona. Arizona next plays on December 22.

Bethune-Cookman is at Arizona on December 22 and the Wildcats host South Dakota State on December 29 to finish non-conference play. Arizona will begin Big XII play on January 3 at Utah. Utah has eight wins and four losses in 2025-26.