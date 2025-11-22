Baylor at Arizona final odds, predictions and game information

Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite over Baylor by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Baylor and the points is -105. Laying the points with Arizona is -115. Baylor is +198 and Arizona is -240 on the money line. The over/under is 62.5.

Arizona is 6-4 against the point spread in 2025, 4-2 as a favorite and at home, 3-1 as a home favorite and 4-4 versus the Big XII. The 6.5 points are the second-fewest Arizona has been favored by at home in 2025. Arizona was a 5.5-point favorite in a 24-20 win over Kansas on November 8.

Baylor is 2-8 against the point spread in 2025, 1-6 versus the Big XII, 1-3 on the road, 1-4 as an underdog and 1-2 as a road underdog. The 6.5 points are the second most Baylor is receiving in 2025. Baylor lost 55-28 to Utah last week as a 9.5-point underdog.

Six Baylor games have gone over and four Arizona contests have eclipsed the total in 2025. Four Baylor games have had over/unders greater than the 62.5 against Arizona on Saturday. The 62.5-point over/under is the most in a 2025 Arizona game, which is five points more than the previous high in the Kansas game.

Baylor is fifth in the Big XII, averaging 33,2 points per game and third posting 464.9 total yards per game. The Bears are 15th, allowing 31.9 PPG and 13th permitting 393.3 YPG. How well Baylor plays defensively could determine the outcome on Saturday.

Arizona is sixth in the Big XII, averaging 32.7 PPG and seventh posting 412.9 YPG. The Wildcats are fourth in the Big XII, averaging 20.3 PPG and second permitting 306.2 YPG. Arizona will be playing without co-starting cornerbacks Jay'Vion Cole and Marquis Groves-Killebrew versus Baylor.

How well Baylor plays defensively and the performance of the Arizona secondary without Cole and Groves-Killebrew will be keys on Saturday. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson is first nationally, averaging 321.0 passing YPG. The other Arizona co-starting CBs, Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes, are players to watch.

Baylor at Arizona predictions

Arizona should cover and expect the game to clear the over. With Cole and Groves-Killebrew out on Saturday, expect a high-scoring game. Baylor is 15th in the Big XII, allowing 197.8 rushing YPG and 12th running for 140.5 YPG. If Arizona can run and force Baylor to try and run, it should play into their success versus the Bears.