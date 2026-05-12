Big 12 Award Winners Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley got measured at NBA Combine

Former Arizona stars, 2026 Big XII Player of the Year Jaden Bradley and Sixth Man of the Year Tobe Awaka, were measured at the NBA Combine in Chicago on Tuesday after participating in drills on Monday. Brayden Burries and Koa Peat were measured at the NBA Combine on Monday.

Awaka had a hand length measurement of 9.25 inches, hand width of 10.00", height without shoes of 6'8'', a standing reach of 8' 9'', weighed 261.4 pounds and had a 7' 2.25'' wingspan. Awaka finished between sixth and ninth in five drills and the top 15 in three others.

Bradley was recorded with a hand length measurement of 8.0 inches, a 9.25 hand width, stood 6' 2.5'' without shoes, had a standing reach of 8' 0'', weighed 205.4 pounds and had a 6' 6.25 wingspan. NBA Draft analyst Max Savin gave Bradley a 68.1 Combine Score, a 65.1 Physical Score, 54.3 Agility Score and 57.2 Vert Score.

Bradley is the only Arizona NBA Combine participant who will be taking part in the five-on-five scrimmages. Jeremy Woo of ESPN projects Bradley to be selected 51st in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

Tobe Awaka NBA Combine Drill Results 📊



6th - No Step Vert

6th - Side/Mid/Side (16/28)

8th - 3/4 Court Sprint

9th - Max Vert

9th - Pro Lane

11th - Spot up Shooting (13/25)

11th - Off-Dribble (19/30)

15th - FT (7/10)

24th - Shuttle Run

23rd - 3PT (9/25) — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) May 12, 2026

Awaka rising

Awaka likely exceeded expectations with his performance at the NBA Combine. Woo ranks Awaka 70th on his 2026 NBA Draft Big Board, posted on Tuesday. The 2026 NBA Draft will have 60 players selected. Awaka would have a chance to continue to improve his 2026 Draft stock if he earns private workouts with NBA team

Jaden Bradley

@ PG

Combine Score = 68.1

Physical Score = 65.1, Agility Score = 53.4, Vert Score = 57.2 pic.twitter.com/HHYDVp7PCQ — Max Savin (@supersayansavin) May 12, 2026

The NBA Combine will continue through Sunday. A total of 117 players are participating at the 2026 NBA Combine. Awaka and Bradley have a lot to gain at the NBA Combine this week. Bradley is firmly projected to be drafted, but hopes to rise higher. Awaka will hope to move up enough to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.