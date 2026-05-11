Brayden Burries and Koa Peat Fuel NBA Draft Buzz with official Combine Measurements

Jonathan Givovy of Draft Express reported the official measurements for Brayden Burries and Koa Peat at the NBA Combine on Monday in Chicago. Burries and Peat were measured for barefoot height, weight, wingspan and standing reach.

Burries measured at 6'3.75 barefoot, 215.4 pounds, a wingspan of 6'6 and a standing reach of 8'2.5. Consensus NBA Draft project Burries to be a lottery pick. Burries is expected to be selected between the eighth and 10th pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The draft projections for Peat vary greatly. Peat is projected from the back end of the lottery to the last pick of the first round. Peat measured a 6'7 barefoot, 245 pounds with a 6'11 wingspan and an 8'8 standing reach. How well Peat performs in the NBA Combine drills could determine his draft fate.

Neither Burries nor Peat are competing in the NBA Combine five-on-five scrimmages. Burries' status in the NBA Draft is secure. Where Peat is drafted could also be determined by how the first round plays out. Some NBA Draft projections for Peat expect where he gets selected to be dependent on team fit.

Arizona's Brayden Burries measured 6'3.75 barefoot and 215 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'6 wingspan and 8'2.5 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/6SV3jKaUQJ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Brayden Burries' NBA Draft analysis

The most common projection for Burries is that he will be selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the ninth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. NBA Draft analysts like Burries' ability to create for others or himself. As a true combo guard, Burries should pair well with 2025 NBA Draft number one pick Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving.

Arizona's Koa Peat measured 6'7 barefoot and 245 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'11.25 wingspan and 8'8 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/6gycL2g3sY — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Peat measuring at 6'7 could be another reason for NBA scouts to question where he could be selected in the draft. The average height of an NBA forward is 6'8 and a power forward is about 6'9. The praise for Peat has focused on his physicality. Prospects will go through strength, agility, and Shooting Drills on Tuesday.