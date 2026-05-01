3 2026-27 Arizona starters and a key reserve receive NBA Combine invites

Arizona guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries and forwards Tobe Awaka and Koa Peat received NBA Combine invites on Friday. The NBA Combine will take place from May 10-17 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Seventy-three players received NBA Combine invites. The NBA Draft has 60 players selected. The NBA Combine invites include 69 college players and four international prospects. Arizona ranks among the programs with the most 2026 NBA Combine invites.

Some of the prospects who participate in the 2026 NBA Combine will return to college. Awaka and Bradley are seniors who have completed their eligibility. Burries will almost certainly stay in the 2026 NBA Draft as a near-lock lottery pick.

Peat will have a decision to make. The 2026 NBA Draft projections for Peat range from the back end of the lottery at 11th to out of the first round. The consensus projections are that Peat will remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The NBA announced today that 73 players have been invited to the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026, which will take place May 10-17 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.



Additionally, a select number of standout players from the AWS NBA G League Draft Combine 2026,… pic.twitter.com/9w2ncpacCe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 1, 2026

Arizona NBA Draft projections

Burries is projected to be between ninth and 11th in most 2026 NBA Mock Draft projections. As previously stated, the NBA Draft projections for Peat vary significantly. Bradley is projected as a second round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and Awaka is not expected to be drafted.

Players are measured at the NBA Combine for their standing reach, height without shoes, and wingspan. Drills in standing vertical leap, max vertical leap, shuttle run, lane vertical leap and three-quarter run are conducted at the NBA Combine.

Prospects are selected for teams that usually participate in five-on-five scrimmages over two days. Based on measurements and performance in the drills and scrimmages, players can improve their projections in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Burries appears to be locked into his spot. Performances by Awaka, Bradley and Peat at the 2026 NBA Combine can significantly impact their draft projections. Prospects have until May 27 at 8:59 PM Mountain Standard Time to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft. The NBA Draft is June 25 and 26 at 5 PM MST.