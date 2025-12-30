Big game from Koa Peat sparks Arizona to easy win over South Dakota State

Koa Peat scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds as Arizona beat South Dakota State 99-71 on Monday night. Peat had 16 points and eight rebounds in the first half as Arizona led 51-36 after the first 20 minutes

Arizona had great balance with six players finishing in double figures. The Wildcats led 13-9 before gradually pulling away throughout the first half. Arizona took the 16-point halftime lead by making 16 out of 18 from the free throw line, while South Dakota State made only five out of nine.

The three-point defense for Arizona was a concern on Monday. South Dakota State made 10 out of their 22 three-point shots. Arizona used a 10-0 run late in the second half to completely blow the game open.

Kalen Garry led South Dakota State with 20 points and Jaden Jackson scored 18. South Dakota State shot 40.6 from the field. Damon Wilkerson was the other Jackrabbit in double figures with 11 points. Arizona outrebounded South Dakota State 45-30 and had a 46-26 edge in points in the paint.

Garry and Jackson combined to make 15 of their 27 shots from the field. The remainder of the Jackrabbits made 11 of their 37 field goal attempts. Garry made four of his five three-point field goal attempts, with his teammates making six of 17 from beyond the arc.

Mo Krivas with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and Jaden Bradley with 13 points and 10 assists, joined Peat with double-doubles. Brayden Burries with 14 points, Ivan Karchenkov with 12 and Tobe Awaka with 10 were the other Arizona players in double figures.

Anthony Dell'Orso scored nine, Dwayne Aristode six and Evan Nelson made a three-point shot with 53 seconds remaining in the game for his only points. Arizona shot 53.2 percent from the field and made nine of its 23 three-point attempts.

Arizona is off until Saturday when it opens Big XII play at Utah. Utah is 8-4 and playing at Washington on Monday night. Arizona will enter conference play ranked first in the Associated Press Top 25 and second in the USA Today Coaches Poll.