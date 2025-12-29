Arizona loses ground to Michigan by minuscule margin in coaches poll

Michigan extended its lead over Arizona by one point in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday. The Wolverines have 764 points and 20 first-place votes to 753 points and 11 first-place ballots for Arizona.

Michigan had 764 points and 20 first-place votes to 754 points and 11 first-place ballots for Arizona in the USA Today Coaches poll released on December 22. The Associated Press did not release a Poll on Monday. The next AP Top 25 will be released on January 5.

Michigan and Arizona continued to be the only teams to receive first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Iowa State is third in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 700 points. Arizona and Iowa State lead four Big XII teams in the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Houston is eighth in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 570 points and BYU is 10th with 521. Other Big XII teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll are number 16 Texas Tech with 305 points and 17th-ranked Kansas with 281 points,

Other teams of note to Arizona

Other teams of note to Arizona in the USA Today Coaches Poll are number four Connecticut with 12 wins, their only loss to Arizona and 670 points, 15th-ranked Alabama with 315 points and Florida, which is 22nd with 143 points.

Eight teams on the 2025-26 Arizona schedule are ranked this week and another three received points. Auburn is 29th with seven points, Oklahoma State is tied with Seton Hall for 32nd with five points and UCLA is tied for 33rd with Yale, receiving four points.

BYU is scheduled to be the next-ranked team Arizona plays. The Cougars host the Wildcats on January 26. Arizona concludes non-conference play on Monday night against South Dakota State and plays its Big XII opener on Saturday, January 3, at Utah.