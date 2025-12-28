Tommy Lloyd discussed decision to play a non-conference game after Christmas

Arizona is playing a non-conference game after Christmas and before starting conference play for the first time under Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd discussed the decision to schedule South Dakota State on Monday with reporters last week.

Arizona hosts South Dakota State on Monday. Without the game against South Dakota State, Arizona would have had 11 days in between its 107-71 win over Bethune-Cookman on December 22 and its Big XII opener at Utah on January 3.

The game against South Dakota State provides an opportunity for Arizona to continue building momentum after 12 consecutive wins to begin the 2025-26 season. South Dakota State has started the 2025-26 season with seven wins and seven losses in its first season under Bryan Peterson.

South Dakota State lost 83-69 at Oregon on November 12 in its only game against a Power Conference opponent during the 2025-26 season. The Jackrabbits are a top 100 defensive team in points allowed and field goal percentage defense.

"I didn't want to go...10 days without a game before the Big 12...We had to squeeze this game in...Sometimes it'd be great to...play on the 20th against San Diego State, then go home...We're just fitting the games in where we have to...We're not really overthinking it....I'm okay playing a non-conference game after we get home from Christmas to...obviously finish off our non-conference slate and get ready for conference." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

With two 6'10 players in their rotation, South Dakota State has more height than most mid-major opponents. South Dakota State is currently 171st in the NCAA NetRatingsSo and 187th in KenPom. Arizona is 61st in KenPom strength of schedule and 69th in non-conference SOS.

South Dakota State is a high quadrant four game for Arizona. The Jackrabbits could rise in the NetRatings after playing Arizona and throughout the season in the Summit League. South Dakota State is 0-6 against quads one through four and 4-1 versus quad four opponents in 2025-26.

Arizona enters its final 2025-26 regular season non-conference game with a 4-0 record against quad one, 2-0 versus quad two and 6-0 playing quad four opponents. Arizona has not played a quad three opponent yet this season.