South Dakota State at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

South Dakota State is at Arizona in the final 2025-26 regular season non-conference game for the Wildcats. Arizona enters the game against South Dakota State with 12 consecutive wins to begin the season for the fifth time in program history.

South Dakota State lost 83-69 at Oregon on November 12 in its only game against a Power Conference opponent during the 2025-26 season. Arizona is playing a Summit League team for the first time since a 97-45 win over North Dakota State in 2021.

South Dakota is ranked in the top 100 defensive teams nationally in points allowed and field goal percentage defense. Arizona is in the top 25 nationally in eight offensive categories. South Dakota State has decent size to match up with Arizona. Two Jackrabbits in the nine-man rotation are 6'10.

Four players who average in double figures are the primary scorers for South Dakota State. Expect South Dakota State to try and dictate tempo. The Jackrabbits are 269th nationally, averaging 69.9 possessions per game. Arizona is 82nd at 74.1 possessions per game.

South Dakota State at Arizona: Game time and television

South Dakota State at Arizona will tip off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+ with Daron Sutton calling play-by-play and former Wildcat Corey Williams providing analysis.

South Dakota State at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 32.5-point favorite over South Dakota State on Monday night via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and South Dakota State is -104. Laying the points with Arizona is -118. The over/under is -159.5.

Arizona versus South Dakota State history

Arizona beat South Dakota State 71-64 in 2019 in the only meeting between the two programs. Arizona needed a 12-0 run in the second half to rally from a three point halftime deficit to beat South Dakota State in 2019.