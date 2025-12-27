Examining the 5 seasons Arizona started with 12 consecutive wins

Arizona has started as season with 12 consecutive wins for the fifth time in program history. The first time Arizona began a season with 12 consecutive wins was in 1931-32 under Fred Enke. This is the first time Tommy Lloyd has led Arizona to 12 consecutive wins to begin a season.

Arizona began the 1931-32 season with 16 consecutive wins before the streak ended with a pair of losses at New Mexico. The Wildcats won their next two games at the Lobos and finished the season with a pair of wins at

Arizona did not begin a season with 12 consecutive wins again until the 1987-88 season. That was the fifth season under Lute Olson. Arizona lost its 13th game on January 2, 1988, 61-59 at New Mexico. Arizona finished the 1987-88 season with a 35-3 record and lost to Oklahoma in the National Semifinal.

Sean Miller is the only head coach to lead Arizona to two 12-0 starts and in consecutive years to begin a season. Arizona began the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons with 12 consecutive wins. In 2013-14, Arizona began the season with 21 consecutive wins.

Arizona is now 12-0 for the first time since 2014-15.



The best start in Arizona history

California ended the 21-game Arizona winning streak to begin the season. Forward Brandon Ashley was lost for the season in the loss at California. Arizona finished the season 33-5 overall and 15-3 to win the Pac-12 regular season championship, but lost to UCLA in the conference tournament title game.

Arizona earned the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament West Regional after finishing with a 30-4 record in the regular season, plus the Pac-12 Tournament. After wins over Weber State, Gonzaga and San Diego State, Arizona lost 64-63 to Wisconsin in the 2014 NCAA Tournament West Regional Final.

Arizona began the 2014-15 season with 12 consecutive wins before losing the 13th game at UNLV. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships to enter the NCAA Tournament with a 31-3 record and the second seed in the West Region.

After wins over Texas State, Ohio State and Xavier, Arizona was eliminated by Wisconsin for the second consecutive year in the NCAA Tournament West Regional Final. That remains the last time Arizona advanced to an NCAA Tournament Regional Final.

Arizona made history in 2025-26, defeating five ranked teams in its first nine games in the 75-year history of the Associated Press Top 25. Arizona earned the top ranking in the AP Top 25 after a 97-68 win over Auburn improved the Wildcats to 8-0.