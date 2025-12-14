Arizona makes history with 5th win over ranked teams in first 9 games

According to ESPN Insights, Arizona became the first team in 30 years to log five wins over ranked teams in its first nine games to start a season. Arizona beat 12th-ranked Alabama 96-75 in Birmingham on Saturday night for its fifth win this season over a ranked opponent to improve to 9-0.

Arizona previously beat Connecticut and Florida, who were ranked third at the time they played them, number 15 UCLA and 20th-ranked Auburn. The Wildcats have continually set standards with their march through ranked teams to begin the 2025-26 season. Arizona began the season ranked 13th in both polls.

Arizona became the first-ranked team since Kansas in 1989 and third ever to defeat multiple teams ranked in the two three in its first five games. The 2025-26 Wildcats became the fourth team ever to defeat three AP Top 15 teams in its first five games.

Arizona previously accomplished the feat in 1996-97 and 2001-02 and Gonzaga equalled the feat during the 2020-21 season. Arizona won the 1997 NCAA Championship and advanced to the 2002 regional final. Gonzaga went undefeated during the 2020-21 season until it lost to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game.

Arizona is the first team in AP Poll history to beat five ranked teams in its first nine games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xhMJQTClcs — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 14, 2025

Arizona was ranked number one in the Associated Press Top 25 week six poll. The Wildcats should remain first when the AP Top 25 is released on Monday. Michigan is first in the USA Today Coaches poll. Arizona and Michigan are separated by 21 points in the AP Top 25 and 13 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Abilene Christian (7-3) is at Arizona on Tuesday and the Wildcats play 5-3 San Diego State in Phoenix on Saturday night in Phoenix. Arizona hosts Bethune-Cookman on December 22 and South Dakota State on December 29 to conclude non-conference play. Arizona opens Big XII play at Utah on January 3.