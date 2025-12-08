Arizona history of being ranked number 1 in the national polls

Arizona is number one in the Associated Press Top 25 for the 40th week in program history. This is the first time Arizona has been first in the national polls since December 4 and 11, 2023 and the third time under Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona was first ranked number one in the AP Top 25 on December 22, 1987. Arizona was 9-0 when they ascended to number one. After wins over Washington State, Michigan State and Duke, Arizona began the season with 21 consecutive victories and would remain first nationally for another week.

After a loss at New Mexico, Arizona dropped to third in the AP Top 25. Following losses by top-ranked Kentucky and second-ranked Pittsburgh, Arizona ascended back to the top ranking for the next four weeks. Arizona finished second in the final poll entering the NCAA Tournament, where the Wildcats advanced to the Final Four.

Arizona would again reach number one on February 6, 1989 after starting the season 17-2. The only losses at that point were to North Carolina and at Stanford. After losing at Oklahoma, Arizona dropped to second in the AP Top 25 for two weeks, but quickly ascended to first for the final three weeks.

This is the 40th week Arizona has been a #1 ranked team in the AP.



Arizona is now 9th among all programs for weeks ranked #1 in the AP. — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) December 8, 2025

That was the last time Arizona was first nationally under the 1997 preseason. With their entire starting five returning, plus sixth-man Jason Terry, Arizona remained first in the first three polls in 1997 before losing to Duke and never regained the top spot during the 1997-98 season.

With the return of its entire starting five, plus six-man Luke Walton and forward Eugene Edgerson back after redshirting, Arizona was the 2000 preseason number one. Arizona began the 2000-01 season by winning the Maui Invitational by beating Chaminade, Dayton and Illinois.

A loss to Purdue at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis dropped Arizona to fifth in the AP Top 25. Arizona was not ranked number one for the remainder of the 2000-01 season. Arizona advanced to the 2001 Final Four, where they lost to Duke in the National Championship Game.

With its entire starting five returning, plus a stellar freshman class, Arizona began the 2002 season as the preseason number one. Arizona remained the number one team with five consecutive wins to begin the season. A one-point loss at LSU dropped Arizona to fourth in the national polls.

Arizona was number one five times in seven weeks from January 20 through March 10, before finishing second in the final regular season poll in 2003. Kansas defeated West Region number one seed, Arizona, in the regional final. That began the current streak of five consecutive losses in regional final appearances.

The 2003 season was the last time Arizona topped the AP Top 25 under Lute Olson as head coach. Arizona reached number one for the first time under Sean Miller during his fifth season on December 9, 2013. Arizona was 9-0 when they reached number one and began the 2013-14 season with 21 consecutive wins.

The Wildcats remained number one for eight consecutive weeks before losing at California. Arizona also lost star forward Brandon Ashley for the season with a foot injury in the loss at California. Ashley averaged 11.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds before suffering the season-ending injury.

That was the last time Arizona was number one under Miller and until December 4, 2023. Arizona began the 2023-24 season with six consecutive wins. That included defeating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Invitational.

Arizona remained first in the AP Top 25 for two weeks until losing its final Pac-12 opener at Utah. That was the first time Arizona was ranked first nationally under Tommy Lloyd and the most recent. Arizona has a chance to boost its number one ranking on Saturday against Alabama in Birmingham.