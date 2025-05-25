Big XII coaches questions how quickly new Arizona offense will click

Arizona enters the 2025 season with a lot of questions. In Athlon's annual survey of coaches anonymously speaking about other teams in their conference, replacing record-setting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, question marks around quarterback Noah Fifita and the new offense were mentioned.

Fifita and McMillan had exceptional chemistry, with their history dating to playing together in youth football. Arizona will have to replace the elite numbers McMillian posted in his three seasons with Arizona with a WR by committee. Washington State transfer Kris Hutson has been praised throughout the 2025 offseason.

The skill position players for Arizona on offense other than Fifita will be players moving into new roles or transfers in 2025. How well players moving into new roles for Arizona in 2025 are the question marks surrounding Fifita. Arizona also lost offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea, a 2025 NFL second-round draft pick.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan hired Seth Doege from Marshall as the new offensive coordinator. Fifita enters his third season as the Arizona starting QB under his fourth play caller. Doege and Fifita seem to be building good chemistry. During spring practice Doege called Fifita the best QB in the Big XII.

"“Their best player [Tetairoa McMillan] is gone to the NFL, and [Noah] Fifita has a lot of question marks around him. I think the success of this staff will depend on how fast they can find a quarterback who can run this new system.”



“Best-case scenario here is that the new offensive system clicks right away, and they can steal a few games.”" Anonymous Big XII Coaches

Fifita has to be the QB to run the new system. Braedyn Locke transferred from Wisconsin to add depth and experience at QB. Arizona opens the season versus Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State at home. Arizona needs good performances in those first two games offensively before getting tested by Kansas State.

Arizona had 627 yards in a 61-39 win over New Mexico to begin the 2024 season. The season highs in 2024 after New Mexico were 422 yards in a 28-22 loss to Texas Tech and in points with a 49-28 loss at TCU. With a new system and mostly new players on offense, this is a pivotal season for Arizona.